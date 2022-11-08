Recent Change of -2.64% in the Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is priced at $19.21 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $19.53 and reached a high price of $19.78, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $19.73. The stock touched a low price of $19.47.Recently in News on November 7, 2022, Ares Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering. Ares Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: ARCC) announced that it has priced a public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock. Ares Capital has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on November 10, 2022. The offering of the shares is being made under Ares Capital’s shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 3, 2021, which became effective automatically upon filing. On November 7, 2022, the official close price of Ares Capital’s common stock on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “ARCC” was $19.73 per share. You can read further details here

Ares Capital Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.00 on 02/09/22, with the lowest value was $16.53 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) full year performance was -5.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ares Capital Corporation shares are logging -16.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.53 and $22.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3735749 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) recorded performance in the market was -6.45%, having the revenues showcasing -1.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.03B.

Analysts verdict on Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ares Capital Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.96, with a change in the price was noted +2.18. In a similar fashion, Ares Capital Corporation posted a movement of +12.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,727,245 in trading volumes.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ares Capital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.69%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ares Capital Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.14%, alongside a downfall of -5.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.98% during last recorded quarter.