Reason’s why eBay Inc. (EBAY) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $47.12

eBay Inc. (EBAY) is priced at $41.76 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $40.37 and reached a high price of $40.66, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $40.58. The stock touched a low price of $39.365.Recently in News on November 7, 2022, eBay Inc. Announces Pricing $1.15 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes Offering. eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) (the "Company" or "eBay") announced today the pricing of a $1,150,000,000 underwritten public offering of its senior unsecured notes, consisting of $425,000,000 of 5.900% Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes"), $300,000,000 of 5.950% Notes due 2027 (the "2027 Notes") and $425,000,000 of 6.300% Notes due 2032 (the "2032 Notes"). The public offering price of the 2025 Notes is 99.883% of the principal amount, the public offering price of the 2027 Notes is 99.863% of the principal amount and the public offering price of the 2032 Notes is 99.934% of the principal amount, in each case plus accrued interest, if any. The offering is expected to close on November 22, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

eBay Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $67.49 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $35.92 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) full year performance was -46.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, eBay Inc. shares are logging -45.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.92 and $76.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1701404 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the eBay Inc. (EBAY) recorded performance in the market was -38.98%, having the revenues showcasing -15.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.31B, as it employees total of 10800 workers.

Analysts verdict on eBay Inc. (EBAY)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the eBay Inc. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 19 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.83, with a change in the price was noted +0.42. In a similar fashion, eBay Inc. posted a movement of +1.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,916,896 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EBAY is recording 1.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.25.

eBay Inc. (EBAY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of eBay Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.95%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of eBay Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.62%, alongside a downfall of -46.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.46% during last recorded quarter.