Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

For the readers interested in the stock health of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY). It is currently valued at $1.50. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.53, after setting-off with the price of $1.38. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.29 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.26.Recently in News on November 7, 2022, Oncolytics Biotech® Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights. Clinical interim data reported earlier today from GOBLET trial’s pancreatic cancer cohort show an objective response rate (ORR) nearly triple the average ORR seen in relevant historical control trials. You can read further details here

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0800 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.8021 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) full year performance was -28.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares are logging -31.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $2.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 539630 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) recorded performance in the market was 7.91%, having the revenues showcasing 17.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 85.84M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

The Analysts eye on Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Oncolytics Biotech Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2122, with a change in the price was noted +0.60. In a similar fashion, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. posted a movement of +66.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 94,096 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ONCY is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)

Raw Stochastic average of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.11%.

Considering, the past performance of Oncolytics Biotech Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.28%, alongside a downfall of -28.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by 18.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.19% during last recorded quarter.