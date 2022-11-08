National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR): Ready for an explosive trading day

At the end of the latest market close, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) was valued at $7.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.23 while reaching the peak value of $7.24 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.27. The stock current value is $6.71.Recently in News on November 7, 2022, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (“NESR” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:NESR)(NASDAQ:NESRW), an international, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) region, received a delisting determination letter (the “Determination Letter”) on November 1, 2022 from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”). The Determination Letter notified the Company that since it had not filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “2021 20-F”) by October 31, 2022, the deadline by which the Company was to file the 2021 20-F in order to regain compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), the Company’s ordinary shares and warrants are subject to delisting from The Nasdaq Capital Market. The Staff’s delisting determination will not immediately result in the suspension of trading or delisting of the Company’s securities, and the Nasdaq Listing Rules provide a procedure for the Company to appeal the determination and seek a stay pending the appeal as described below. You can read further details here

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.92 on 03/11/22, with the lowest value was $5.64 for the same time period, recorded on 09/27/22.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) full year performance was -47.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares are logging -48.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.64 and $13.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 685907 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) recorded performance in the market was -28.99%, having the revenues showcasing 0.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 613.03M, as it employees total of 5581 workers.

Analysts verdict on National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the National Energy Services Reunited Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.70, with a change in the price was noted -0.16. In a similar fashion, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. posted a movement of -2.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 237,436 in trading volumes.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.39%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of National Energy Services Reunited Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.59%, alongside a downfall of -47.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.15% during last recorded quarter.