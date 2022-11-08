KeyCorp (KEY): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, KeyCorp (KEY) was valued at $18.23. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.34 while reaching the peak value of $18.43 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.095. The stock current value is $18.33.Recently in News on November 4, 2022, KeyBank Makes $400,000 Donation to Proud Ground. KeyBank has announced a $400,000 donation to Proud Ground-its largest single gift ever in Oregon and southwest Washington. The gift will support Proud Ground’s Opening Doors Initiative, which aims to expand the organization’s portfolio of permanently affordable homes from 350 to 550 over the next five years. At least 75% of the 200 new homeownership opportunities will benefit families identifying as Black, Indigenous, or People of Color (BIPOC), and every family served will be below 80% median income. In all, approximately 600 people will be supported through Opening Doors. You can read further details here

KeyCorp had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.17 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $15.26 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

KeyCorp (KEY) full year performance was -22.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KeyCorp shares are logging -32.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.26 and $27.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6441903 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KeyCorp (KEY) recorded performance in the market was -20.75%, having the revenues showcasing 1.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.93B, as it employees total of 17262 workers.

Market experts do have their say about KeyCorp (KEY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.64, with a change in the price was noted +0.59. In a similar fashion, KeyCorp posted a movement of +3.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,621,446 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KEY is recording 1.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.33.

Technical breakdown of KeyCorp (KEY)

Raw Stochastic average of KeyCorp in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of KeyCorp, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.43%, alongside a downfall of -22.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.21% during last recorded quarter.