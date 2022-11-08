Jianzhi Education Technology Gr (JZ) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 2.02M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Jianzhi Education Technology Gr (JZ), which is $1.82 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.83 after opening rate of $1.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.48 before closing at $1.46.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jianzhi Education Technology Gr shares are logging -99.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.28 and $186.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 643907 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jianzhi Education Technology Gr (JZ) recorded performance in the market was -90.29%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.10M, as it employees total of 95 workers.

The Analysts eye on Jianzhi Education Technology Gr (JZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jianzhi Education Technology Gr a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Jianzhi Education Technology Gr (JZ)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.88%.

Considering, the past performance of Jianzhi Education Technology Gr, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -90.29%. The shares increased approximately by 10.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.02% in the period of the last 30 days.