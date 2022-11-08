IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) is priced at $1.38 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.08 and reached a high price of $1.08, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.04. The stock touched a low price of $1.0107.Recently in News on November 8, 2022, IceCure’s ProSense® Achieves Significant Milestone in Medicare Coverage of Breast Cancer Procedures. Receives assignment to a Medicare Payment Group for hospital outpatient payment. You can read further details here

IceCure Medical Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3100 on 02/07/22, with the lowest value was $1.0107 for the same time period, recorded on 11/07/22.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) full year performance was -86.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IceCure Medical Ltd shares are logging -80.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $7.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 25432645 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) recorded performance in the market was -65.90%, having the revenues showcasing -43.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.31M, as it employees total of 55 workers.

Analysts verdict on IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5534, with a change in the price was noted -0.37. In a similar fashion, IceCure Medical Ltd posted a movement of -20.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 260,648 in trading volumes.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of IceCure Medical Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.44%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of IceCure Medical Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -65.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.00%, alongside a downfall of -86.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.17% during last recorded quarter.