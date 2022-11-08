Here is why Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.77%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE), which is $8.84 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.33 after opening rate of $9.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.76 before closing at $10.00.Recently in News on November 8, 2022, Obsidian Energy Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Updated 2022 Guidance. Third quarter average production increased 24 percent to 29,985 boe/d from 2021 with current production over 33,000 boe/d. You can read further details here

Obsidian Energy Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.52 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $4.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) full year performance was 151.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Obsidian Energy Ltd. shares are logging -29.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 190.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.04 and $12.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1226103 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) recorded performance in the market was 142.69%, having the revenues showcasing 17.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.10B, as it employees total of 173 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Obsidian Energy Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.27, with a change in the price was noted -0.79. In a similar fashion, Obsidian Energy Ltd. posted a movement of -8.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 746,297 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OBE is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE)

Raw Stochastic average of Obsidian Energy Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.47%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Obsidian Energy Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 142.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.37%, alongside a boost of 151.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.23% during last recorded quarter.