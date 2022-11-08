Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) market price of $0.19 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ), which is $0.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.229 after opening rate of $0.223 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.205 before closing at $0.21.Recently in News on November 8, 2022, Helbiz Kitchen Expands its Food Delivery Business with Glovo and Deliveroo. Helbiz food offerings will be available in-app from one of the biggest players in the food delivery market. You can read further details here

Helbiz Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.4000 on 01/11/22, with the lowest value was $0.1880 for the same time period, recorded on 11/08/22.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) full year performance was -97.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Helbiz Inc. shares are logging -98.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and -6.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.20 and $12.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2027401 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) recorded performance in the market was -96.19%, having the revenues showcasing -85.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.46M, as it employees total of 355 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Helbiz Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5977, with a change in the price was noted -0.51. In a similar fashion, Helbiz Inc. posted a movement of -72.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,933,101 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Helbiz Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.32%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Helbiz Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -96.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -81.98%, alongside a downfall of -97.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -28.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -85.49% during last recorded quarter.