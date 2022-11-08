Gear up for the change! Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) has hit the volume of 7990127

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) is priced at $0.29 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.2307 and reached a high price of $0.33, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.26. The stock touched a low price of $0.2277.Recently in News on November 2, 2022, Starry Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results. Starry demonstrates solid execution for a third quarter in a row, with strong year-over-year growth in customer relationships, network growth and expansion of its digital equity program;. You can read further details here

Starry Group Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) full year performance was -97.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Starry Group Holdings Inc. shares are logging -97.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.17 and $10.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7990127 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) recorded performance in the market was -97.06%, having the revenues showcasing -93.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 59.66M, as it employees total of 736 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.4911, with a change in the price was noted -4.36. In a similar fashion, Starry Group Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -93.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,179,657 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STRY is recording 13.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 13.16.

Technical breakdown of Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY)

Raw Stochastic average of Starry Group Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.01%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Starry Group Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -97.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -96.53%, alongside a downfall of -97.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -70.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -93.22% during last recorded quarter.