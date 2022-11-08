Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) is priced at $1.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.86 and reached a high price of $2.025, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.82. The stock touched a low price of $1.75.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, Gannett Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Reiterates Full Year Outlook. 28.5% Digital-Only Paid Subscriber Growth Year-Over-Year to 1.98 million Paid SubscribersRecord High Digital Marketing Solutions Core Platform Revenues of $118.7 millionRepaid $24.3 million in Debt During the Quarter and $129.9 million of Debt Year-to-Date(1). You can read further details here

Gannett Co. Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.3800 on 02/16/22, with the lowest value was $1.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 10/21/22.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) full year performance was -65.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gannett Co. Inc. shares are logging -68.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $6.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2083173 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) recorded performance in the market was -62.66%, having the revenues showcasing -16.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 293.94M, as it employees total of 16300 workers.

The Analysts eye on Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gannett Co. Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.2443, with a change in the price was noted -1.16. In a similar fashion, Gannett Co. Inc. posted a movement of -36.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,381,664 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GCI is recording 2.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.53.

Technical rundown of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

Raw Stochastic average of Gannett Co. Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.02%.

Considering, the past performance of Gannett Co. Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -62.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.49%, alongside a downfall of -65.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 37.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by 33.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.03% during last recorded quarter.