FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) is priced at $5.57 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.00 and reached a high price of $5.62, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.99. The stock touched a low price of $4.8701.Recently in News on November 4, 2022, FiscalNote to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers legal and regulatory data and insights, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Monday, November 14, 2022 prior to market open. You can read further details here

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.30 on 08/22/22, with the lowest value was $4.42 for the same time period, recorded on 10/12/22.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) full year performance was -43.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. shares are logging -54.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.42 and $12.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 719326 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) recorded performance in the market was -43.85%, having the revenues showcasing -41.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 703.60M, as it employees total of 800 workers.

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the FiscalNote Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.00, with a change in the price was noted -4.34. In a similar fashion, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -43.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 334,902 in trading volumes.

Raw Stochastic average of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.78%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -44.13%, alongside a downfall of -43.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.18% during last recorded quarter.