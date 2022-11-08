First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS): Major Movement on the Horizon

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) is priced at $0.28 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.242 and reached a high price of $0.32, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.22. The stock touched a low price of $0.24.Recently in News on November 2, 2022, First High-School Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022. — Revenues of RMB274.2 million for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022, up 0.5% year-over-year. You can read further details here

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2200 on 01/19/22, with the lowest value was $0.2220 for the same time period, recorded on 11/04/22.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) full year performance was -90.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. shares are logging -90.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $2.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1284070 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) recorded performance in the market was -82.42%, having the revenues showcasing -68.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.79M, as it employees total of 1916 workers.

Specialists analysis on First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7132, with a change in the price was noted -0.69. In a similar fashion, First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -71.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 354,984 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FHS is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Trends and Technical analysis: First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS)

Raw Stochastic average of First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.63%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -73.46%, alongside a downfall of -90.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -27.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -53.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -68.64% during last recorded quarter.