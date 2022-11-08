Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI), which is $6.61 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.66 after opening rate of $8.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.2552 before closing at $8.78.Recently in News on October 31, 2022, DBGI Launches Multi-Brand Website, Experiences 462% Increase in E-commerce Revenue. Company believes these results significantly support its vision and business model. You can read further details here

Digital Brands Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $275.00 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $6.04 for the same time period, recorded on 11/01/22.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) full year performance was -98.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital Brands Group Inc. shares are logging -98.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.04 and $420.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 737680 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) recorded performance in the market was -97.13%, having the revenues showcasing -51.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 374.92M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Specialists analysis on Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Digital Brands Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.34, with a change in the price was noted -12.21. In a similar fashion, Digital Brands Group Inc. posted a movement of -64.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 134,990 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Brands Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.78%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -97.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -67.53%, alongside a downfall of -98.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.40% during last recorded quarter.