Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $77.06

At the end of the latest market close, Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) was valued at $46.11. The stock current value is $51.10.Recently in News on November 7, 2022, Daqo New Energy’s Subsidiaries Announce Five-Year High-Purity Polysilicon Supply Agreement with a leading Solar Manufacturing Company in China. Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) (“Daqo New Energy”, the “Company” or “we”), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced that its subsidiaries Xinjiang Daqo and Inner Mongolia Daqo had signed a five-year high-purity polysilicon supply agreement with a leading solar manufacturing company in China. You can read further details here

Daqo New Energy Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $77.18 on 07/07/22, with the lowest value was $32.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) full year performance was -22.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Daqo New Energy Corp. shares are logging -33.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.20 and $77.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2297227 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) recorded performance in the market was 26.74%, having the revenues showcasing -22.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.80B, as it employees total of 2399 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 60.13, with a change in the price was noted -5.98. In a similar fashion, Daqo New Energy Corp. posted a movement of -10.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,598,919 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DQ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Daqo New Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.22%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Daqo New Energy Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.33%, alongside a downfall of -22.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.63% during last recorded quarter.