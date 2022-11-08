comScore Inc. (SCOR) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.01

Let’s start up with the current stock price of comScore Inc. (SCOR), which is $1.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.23 after opening rate of $1.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.03 before closing at $1.02.Recently in News on October 24, 2022, Comscore to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced that it plans to hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 8th at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

comScore Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.5500 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $1.0000 for the same time period, recorded on 11/04/22.

comScore Inc. (SCOR) full year performance was -67.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, comScore Inc. shares are logging -69.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $3.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 900376 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the comScore Inc. (SCOR) recorded performance in the market was -64.07%, having the revenues showcasing -40.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 110.38M, as it employees total of 1355 workers.

Analysts verdict on comScore Inc. (SCOR)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the comScore Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8404, with a change in the price was noted -0.84. In a similar fashion, comScore Inc. posted a movement of -41.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 410,049 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SCOR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

comScore Inc. (SCOR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of comScore Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.80%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of comScore Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.03%, alongside a downfall of -67.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.59% during last recorded quarter.