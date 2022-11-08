Akerna Corp. (KERN) Quarterly Performance is -48.16%: Here is the Surprise Factor

Akerna Corp. (KERN) is priced at $0.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.006 and reached a high price of $2.084, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.10. The stock touched a low price of $1.20.Recently in News on November 7, 2022, Akerna Corp. Announces Intent to Effect Reverse Stock Split. Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), a leading enterprise software company and developer of the most comprehensive technology infrastructure, ecosystem, and compliance engine powering the global cannabis industry, today announced that it will effect a 20-for-1 reverse stock split (the “Reverse Stock Split”) of its shares of common stock, $0.0001 par value (“Common Shares”) that will become effective on November 8, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The Company’s Common Shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on November 8, 2022 on the Nasdaq under the existing symbol “KERN.”. You can read further details here

Akerna Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9200 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.0600 for the same time period, recorded on 11/07/22.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) full year performance was -96.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Akerna Corp. shares are logging -97.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and -9.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.09 and $3.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10592281 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Akerna Corp. (KERN) recorded performance in the market was -95.49%, having the revenues showcasing -48.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.02M, as it employees total of 204 workers.

Specialists analysis on Akerna Corp. (KERN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1458, with a change in the price was noted -0.28. In a similar fashion, Akerna Corp. posted a movement of -78.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,272,575 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KERN is recording 1.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.64.

Trends and Technical analysis: Akerna Corp. (KERN)

Raw Stochastic average of Akerna Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.80%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -95.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -85.27%, alongside a downfall of -96.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -21.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -48.16% during last recorded quarter.