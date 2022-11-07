TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.55

Let’s start up with the current stock price of TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX), which is $55.96 to be very precise. Recently in News on October 20, 2022, TransMedics to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022. TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics”) (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart and liver failure, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The TransMedics management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. You can read further details here

TransMedics Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $58.90 on 11/04/22, with the lowest value was $10.00 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) full year performance was 79.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TransMedics Group Inc. shares are logging -0.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 459.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.00 and $56.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1650991 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) recorded performance in the market was 192.07%, having the revenues showcasing 21.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.77B, as it employees total of 148 workers.

Analysts verdict on TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.25, with a change in the price was noted +28.67. In a similar fashion, TransMedics Group Inc. posted a movement of +105.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 413,192 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TMDX is recording 0.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of TransMedics Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.45%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of TransMedics Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 192.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 102.83%, alongside a boost of 79.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.52% during last recorded quarter.