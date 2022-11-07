Recent Change of -11.64% in the Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

At the end of the latest market close, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) was valued at $36.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $37.04 while reaching the peak value of $37.69 and lowest value recorded on the day was $31.66. The stock current value is $32.50.Recently in News on November 2, 2022, Cross Country Healthcare Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CCRN) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $40.12 on 11/03/22, with the lowest value was $15.26 for the same time period, recorded on 05/16/22.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) full year performance was 22.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. shares are logging -18.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 112.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.26 and $40.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1908871 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) recorded performance in the market was 17.07%, having the revenues showcasing 40.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.22B, as it employees total of 2250 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Cross Country Healthcare Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.17, with a change in the price was noted +14.43. In a similar fashion, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. posted a movement of +79.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 846,384 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCRN is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

Raw Stochastic average of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.57%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 88.84%, alongside a boost of 22.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.94% during last recorded quarter.