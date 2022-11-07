OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) is on the roll with an average volume of 449.90K in the recent 3 months

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) is priced at $0.91 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.73 and reached a high price of $0.9574, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.63. The stock touched a low price of $0.7298.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, OneConnect Announces Receipt of Notice Regarding NYSE Continued Listing Standards. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (“OneConnect” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OCFT), a leading technology-as-a-service provider for financial institutions in China, today announced that it received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) dated October 6, 2022, notifying the Company that it is below the NYSE’s continued listing standards due to the trading price of OneConnect’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”). The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s ADSs, which will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE, subject to the Company’s compliance with other NYSE continued listing standards and other rights of the NYSE to delist the ADSs. The NYSE notification does not affect the Company’s business operations, its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements or contractual obligations. You can read further details here

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6700 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $0.4727 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) full year performance was -69.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares are logging -70.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 93.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.47 and $3.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7530668 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) recorded performance in the market was -63.04%, having the revenues showcasing -31.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 363.80M, as it employees total of 3842 workers.

The Analysts eye on OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1846, with a change in the price was noted -0.44. In a similar fashion, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -32.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 784,286 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OCFT is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT)

Raw Stochastic average of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.69%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.05%.

Considering, the past performance of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.39%, alongside a downfall of -69.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by 18.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.37% during last recorded quarter.