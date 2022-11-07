Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT): Major Movement on the Horizon

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is priced at $1.62 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.56 and reached a high price of $1.63, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.45. The stock touched a low price of $1.45.Recently in News on November 1, 2022, DuPont Teijin Films and Mitsubishi Electric Europe Partner with Meta Materials to Advance Safer, More Efficient Li-Ion Batteries. Project to Scale Production of New Current Collectors Using PLASMAfusion® Technology. You can read further details here

Meta Materials Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9500 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.6300 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) full year performance was -66.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meta Materials Inc. shares are logging -70.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 157.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $5.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17767498 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) recorded performance in the market was -34.15%, having the revenues showcasing 71.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 539.82M, as it employees total of 130 workers.

Specialists analysis on Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Meta Materials Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9526, with a change in the price was noted +0.16. In a similar fashion, Meta Materials Inc. posted a movement of +10.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,343,081 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MMAT is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Raw Stochastic average of Meta Materials Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.49%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.46%, alongside a downfall of -66.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 58.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by 143.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 71.23% during last recorded quarter.