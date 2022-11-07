MasTec Inc. (MTZ) market price of $86.65 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of MasTec Inc. (MTZ), which is $86.65 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $87.29 after opening rate of $80.88 while the lowest price it went was recorded $80.88 before closing at $73.96.Recently in News on November 4, 2022, Time Change for MasTec’s Fireside Chat at the Robert W. Baird 2022 Global Industrial Investor Conference. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced that its senior management’s fireside chat presentation with its covering analyst at the R.W. Baird Global Industrial Institutional Investor Conference has been moved Tuesday, November 8th at approximately 5:15 p.m. Central Time. You can read further details here

MasTec Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $99.00 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $62.36 for the same time period, recorded on 10/11/22.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) full year performance was -3.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MasTec Inc. shares are logging -16.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $62.36 and $104.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2238057 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MasTec Inc. (MTZ) recorded performance in the market was -6.10%, having the revenues showcasing 7.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.67B, as it employees total of 27000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about MasTec Inc. (MTZ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 75.53, with a change in the price was noted +9.68. In a similar fashion, MasTec Inc. posted a movement of +12.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 721,904 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MTZ is recording 0.92 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.85.

Technical breakdown of MasTec Inc. (MTZ)

Raw Stochastic average of MasTec Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.82%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of MasTec Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.49%, alongside a downfall of -3.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.17% during last recorded quarter.