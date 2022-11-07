Market data suggests positive returns on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

At the end of the latest market close, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) was valued at $5.70. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.83 while reaching the peak value of $5.85 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.42. The stock current value is $5.65.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, AMC Theatres: Every Tuesday, Every Movie, $5, Through January 31, 2023. This holiday season, AMC Stubs members can enjoy Discount Tuesday at AMC featuring all titles for $5 plus tax, every Tuesday at all U.S. AMC locations, through the end of January. You can read further details here

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.33 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $5.42 for the same time period, recorded on 11/04/22.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) full year performance was -77.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares are logging -79.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.47 and $28.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17938132 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) recorded performance in the market was -66.19%, having the revenues showcasing -61.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.16B, as it employees total of 3046 workers.

The Analysts eye on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.76, with a change in the price was noted -6.27. In a similar fashion, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -52.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 37,008,457 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

Raw Stochastic average of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.54%.

Considering, the past performance of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.16%, alongside a downfall of -77.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -61.61% during last recorded quarter.