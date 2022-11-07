Investors have a limited window left to buy SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC)

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) is priced at $1.24 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.06 and reached a high price of $1.06, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.02. The stock touched a low price of $0.99.Recently in News on November 7, 2022, SciSparc Announced Positive Interim Results Meeting Primary Endpoints at Phase IIa Study in Alzheimer’s Disease Patients with Agitation. Meets primary endpoints- SCI-110 administration was found to be safe at all tested doses. You can read further details here

SciSparc Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.0800 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.6100 for the same time period, recorded on 09/02/22.

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) full year performance was -83.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SciSparc Ltd. shares are logging -84.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.61 and $8.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 22460525 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) recorded performance in the market was -83.63%, having the revenues showcasing -20.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.60M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Specialists analysis on SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SciSparc Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2539, with a change in the price was noted -0.85. In a similar fashion, SciSparc Ltd. posted a movement of -40.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,546,017 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC)

Raw Stochastic average of SciSparc Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.16%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -83.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.18%, alongside a downfall of -83.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.93% during last recorded quarter.