ING Groep N.V. (ING) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 5.07M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ING Groep N.V. (ING), which is $11.05 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.9042 after opening rate of $10.69 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.645 before closing at $10.84.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, ING announces change in Supervisory Board. ING announces change in Supervisory Board. You can read further details here

ING Groep N.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.97 on 02/08/22, with the lowest value was $8.14 for the same time period, recorded on 09/28/22.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) full year performance was -27.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ING Groep N.V. shares are logging -28.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.14 and $15.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1873201 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ING Groep N.V. (ING) recorded performance in the market was -20.06%, having the revenues showcasing 10.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.66B, as it employees total of 57000 workers.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.42, with a change in the price was noted +0.76. In a similar fashion, ING Groep N.V. posted a movement of +7.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,929,265 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ING is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.10.

ING Groep N.V. (ING): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ING Groep N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.93%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ING Groep N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.62%, alongside a downfall of -27.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.39% during last recorded quarter.