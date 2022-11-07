Here is why Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) recent weekly performance of 38.89% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT). It is currently valued at $2.50. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.59, after setting-off with the price of $2.05. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.05 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.10.Recently in News on November 2, 2022, Rubicon Announces Multi-Year Extension Agreement with Walmart. New agreement expands productive and longstanding relationship between the two companies, grows current relationship to include plastic film and green waste. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rubicon Technologies Inc. shares are logging -76.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 135.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.06 and $10.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 624472 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) recorded performance in the market was -74.87%, having the revenues showcasing -73.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 355.32M, as it employees total of 637 workers.

The Analysts eye on Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.00, with a change in the price was noted -7.55. In a similar fashion, Rubicon Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -75.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 429,801 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RBT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT)

Raw Stochastic average of Rubicon Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.79%.

Considering, the past performance of Rubicon Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.87%. The shares increased approximately by 38.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -73.20% during last recorded quarter.