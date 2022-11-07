Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC). It is currently valued at $21.25. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.28, after setting-off with the price of $17.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $16.5701 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $17.48.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, Digital World Acquisition Corp. Announces Further Adjournment of its Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Additional Time to Complete its Initial Business Combination. The Company recommends all of its stockholders to vote FOR the Extension at the upcoming Special Meeting. You can read further details here

Digital World Acquisition Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $101.87 on 03/02/22, with the lowest value was $15.20 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) full year performance was -70.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -79.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.20 and $101.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5442138 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) recorded performance in the market was -66.01%, having the revenues showcasing -43.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 652.88M.

Specialists analysis on Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Digital World Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.96, with a change in the price was noted -8.43. In a similar fashion, Digital World Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of -27.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,176,959 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DWAC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Digital World Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.21%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.11%, alongside a downfall of -70.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.25% during last recorded quarter.