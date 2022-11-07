Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX)

At the end of the latest market close, Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) was valued at $2.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.80 while reaching the peak value of $1.82 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.61. The stock current value is $1.66.Recently in News on November 4, 2022, Virax Biolabs Group Limited Announces $3.8 Million Private Placement. Virax Biolabs Group Limited (“Virax” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VRAX), an innovative biotechnology company focused on the prevention, detection, and diagnosis of viral diseases, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a leading healthcare-focused institutional investor, pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell 2,330,000 shares of ordinary shares (or ordinary shares equivalents in lieu thereof) at a gross purchase price of $1.65 per share. Additionally, Virax has agreed to issue to the investor unregistered warrants to purchase up to 3,495,000 shares of ordinary shares (the “Ordinary Warrants”). The Ordinary Warrants have an exercise price of $1.73 per share, will become exercisable in six months after their date of issuance and will expire five and a half years from their date of issuance. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Virax Biolabs Group Limited shares are logging -94.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.33 and $29.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2608731 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) recorded performance in the market was -90.88%, having the revenues showcasing -82.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.51M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Virax Biolabs Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Raw Stochastic average of Virax Biolabs Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.69%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Virax Biolabs Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -90.88%. The shares increased approximately by 8.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -82.96% during last recorded quarter.