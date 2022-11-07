Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 3.45%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ), which is $0.44 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.48 after opening rate of $0.43 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.385 before closing at $0.50.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for AlloStem™, a Novel Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes. AlloStem™ represents the first novel allogenic cellular therapy in the dorsal artery of the pancreas in the United States. You can read further details here

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.1450 on 03/28/22, with the lowest value was $0.3300 for the same time period, recorded on 10/17/22.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) full year performance was -93.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares are logging -95.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $9.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1747668 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) recorded performance in the market was -79.89%, having the revenues showcasing -43.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.39M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Specialists analysis on Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6170, with a change in the price was noted -0.26. In a similar fashion, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -36.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 689,773 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CELZ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.07%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -70.37%, alongside a downfall of -93.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.03% during last recorded quarter.