Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

At the end of the latest market close, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) was valued at $6.56. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.89 while reaching the peak value of $7.37 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.81. The stock current value is $7.37.Recently in News on October 27, 2022, Buenaventura Announces Third Quarter and Nine-month 2022 Results. Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results for the third quarter (3Q22) and nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$). You can read further details here

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.35 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $5.09 for the same time period, recorded on 09/01/22.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) full year performance was 4.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are logging -40.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.09 and $12.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1761605 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) recorded performance in the market was 0.68%, having the revenues showcasing 24.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.47B, as it employees total of 2043 workers.

Analysts verdict on Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.28, with a change in the price was noted -0.05. In a similar fashion, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted a movement of -0.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,748,533 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BVN is recording 0.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.83%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.99%, alongside a boost of 4.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.92% during last recorded quarter.