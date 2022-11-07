Castellum Inc. (CTM): Major Movement on the Horizon

Castellum Inc. (CTM) is priced at $1.02 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.98 and reached a high price of $1.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.00. The stock touched a low price of $0.87.Recently in News on November 7, 2022, Castellum, Inc. Announces Signing of LOI to Acquire $10 Million Government Contractor. Castellum, Inc. Announces Signing of LOI to Acquire $10 Million Government Contractor. You can read further details here

Castellum Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Castellum Inc. (CTM) full year performance was -78.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Castellum Inc. shares are logging -82.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.83 and $5.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5912060 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Castellum Inc. (CTM) recorded performance in the market was -69.70%, having the revenues showcasing -77.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.73M, as it employees total of 213 workers.

Specialists analysis on Castellum Inc. (CTM)

Trends and Technical analysis: Castellum Inc. (CTM)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.77%, alongside a downfall of -78.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by -78.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -77.25% during last recorded quarter.