Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) is priced at $0.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.30 and reached a high price of $0.42, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.28. The stock touched a low price of $0.28.Recently in News on September 30, 2022, Ambow Education Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Financial Results. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial and operating results for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2100 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.2306 for the same time period, recorded on 10/04/22.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) full year performance was -69.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares are logging -70.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $1.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 810038 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) recorded performance in the market was -56.28%, having the revenues showcasing -8.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.51M, as it employees total of 1088 workers.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ambow Education Holding Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3668, with a change in the price was noted -0.08. In a similar fashion, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. posted a movement of -15.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 74,131 in trading volumes.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.11%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ambow Education Holding Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -44.70%, alongside a downfall of -69.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by 58.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by 44.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.49% during last recorded quarter.