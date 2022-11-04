ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) was valued at $0.09. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.0998 while reaching the peak value of $0.0998 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.09. The stock current value is $0.09.Recently in News on October 28, 2022, THERMOGENESIS CLOSES $2.05 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) (the “Company”), a market leader in automated cell processing and point-of-care, autologous cell-based therapies, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 11,783,572 shares of its common stock, $0.001 par value (the “Common Shares”), 2,892,858 pre-funded warrants to purchase Common Shares, and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate 14,676,430 Common Shares at an offering price to the public of $0.14 per share and associated warrant, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.05 million excluding the proceeds, if any, from the exercise of the warrants. You can read further details here

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2300 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.0890 for the same time period, recorded on 11/04/22.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) full year performance was -94.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares are logging -95.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.09 and $1.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1220008 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) recorded performance in the market was -90.76%, having the revenues showcasing -58.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.77M, as it employees total of 39 workers.

The Analysts eye on ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2286, with a change in the price was noted -0.22. In a similar fashion, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -70.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,478,896 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for THMO is recording 1.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

Raw Stochastic average of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.35%.

Considering, the past performance of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -90.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -79.26%, alongside a downfall of -94.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -67.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -58.53% during last recorded quarter.