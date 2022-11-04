Stoneridge Inc. (SRI): Ready for an explosive trading day

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Stoneridge Inc. (SRI), which is $22.68 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $24.55 after opening rate of $21.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $20.87 before closing at $21.10.Recently in News on November 2, 2022, Stoneridge Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results. THIRD-QUARTER PERFORMANCE REFLECTS MARGIN EXPANSION DRIVEN BY STRONG OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND CONTINUED REVENUE GROWTH. You can read further details here

Stoneridge Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.55 on 11/03/22, with the lowest value was $13.64 for the same time period, recorded on 02/14/22.

Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) full year performance was 3.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Stoneridge Inc. shares are logging -3.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.64 and $23.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 626144 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) recorded performance in the market was 14.89%, having the revenues showcasing 22.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 604.88M, as it employees total of 5000 workers.

Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.56, with a change in the price was noted +3.94. In a similar fashion, Stoneridge Inc. posted a movement of +21.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 89,170 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SRI is recording 0.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.58.

Stoneridge Inc. (SRI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Stoneridge Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.36%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Stoneridge Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.93%, alongside a boost of 3.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.59% during last recorded quarter.