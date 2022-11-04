Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

For the readers interested in the stock health of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF). It is currently valued at $48.09. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $48.4399, after setting-off with the price of $45.31. Company’s stock value dipped to $44.28 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $41.66.Recently in News on November 2, 2022, e.l.f. Beauty Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results. – Delivered 33% Net Sales Growth –. You can read further details here

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.44 on 11/03/22, with the lowest value was $20.49 for the same time period, recorded on 05/20/22.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) full year performance was 44.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares are logging 8.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.49 and $44.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2701927 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) recorded performance in the market was 44.81%, having the revenues showcasing 28.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.47B, as it employees total of 303 workers.

Market experts do have their say about e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the e.l.f. Beauty Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.26, with a change in the price was noted +23.37. In a similar fashion, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. posted a movement of +94.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 663,952 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ELF is recording 0.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.27.

Technical breakdown of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

Raw Stochastic average of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.12%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 106.39%, alongside a boost of 44.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.41% during last recorded quarter.