Jianzhi Education Technology Gr (JZ): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, Jianzhi Education Technology Gr (JZ) was valued at $1.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.44 while reaching the peak value of $1.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.33. The stock current value is $1.91.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jianzhi Education Technology Gr shares are logging -98.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.33 and $186.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3425828 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jianzhi Education Technology Gr (JZ) recorded performance in the market was -92.27%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.25M, as it employees total of 95 workers.

Jianzhi Education Technology Gr (JZ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jianzhi Education Technology Gr a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Jianzhi Education Technology Gr (JZ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.36%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Jianzhi Education Technology Gr, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -92.27%. The shares increased approximately by -15.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by -41.06% in the period of the last 30 days.