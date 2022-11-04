Investors have a limited window left to buy Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE), which is $0.75 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.92 after opening rate of $0.87 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.71 before closing at $0.85.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, Nuvve Vehicle-to-Grid Tech Receives IEEE Certification for Utility-Scale Communications. IEEE CSIP 2030.5 standard is relied upon by utilities to allow communication between Distributed Energy Resources Management Systems (DERMS). You can read further details here

Nuvve Holding Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.8800 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.7100 for the same time period, recorded on 11/03/22.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) full year performance was -93.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nuvve Holding Corp. shares are logging -95.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and -10.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.83 and $17.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1803212 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) recorded performance in the market was -94.37%, having the revenues showcasing -78.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.25M, as it employees total of 61 workers.

Analysts verdict on Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Nuvve Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.9414, with a change in the price was noted -4.84. In a similar fashion, Nuvve Holding Corp. posted a movement of -86.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 259,185 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NVVE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Nuvve Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.32%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Nuvve Holding Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -91.67%, alongside a downfall of -93.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -27.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -47.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -78.99% during last recorded quarter.