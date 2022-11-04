Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Quarterly Performance is 513.58%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) was valued at $30.84. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $35.22 while reaching the peak value of $130.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $23.95. The stock current value is $105.72.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $130.00 on 11/03/22, with the lowest value was $8.95 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/22.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) full year performance was 359.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. shares are logging 55.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1081.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.95 and $68.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2571537 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) recorded performance in the market was 230.27%, having the revenues showcasing 513.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.52B, as it employees total of 382 workers.

The Analysts eye on Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.81, with a change in the price was noted +77.97. In a similar fashion, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +280.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 78,852 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HUDI is recording 0.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Technical rundown of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI)

Raw Stochastic average of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.10%.

Considering, the past performance of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 230.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 278.52%, alongside a boost of 359.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 341.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by 257.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 513.58% during last recorded quarter.