Here is what you need to look for: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP). It is currently valued at $3.08. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.14, after setting-off with the price of $2.85. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.57 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.60.Recently in News on November 2, 2022, Martin Midstream Partners Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Revises Fourth Quarter Guidance. You can read further details here

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.98 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $2.57 for the same time period, recorded on 11/03/22.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) full year performance was -1.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares are logging -48.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.52 and $5.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 528213 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) recorded performance in the market was 15.79%, having the revenues showcasing -28.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 121.94M, as it employees total of 1450 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Martin Midstream Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.81, with a change in the price was noted -0.87. In a similar fashion, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. posted a movement of -22.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 69,227 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)

Raw Stochastic average of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.44%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Martin Midstream Partners L.P., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.01%, alongside a downfall of -1.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.54% during last recorded quarter.