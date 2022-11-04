Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE): Up ahead of its competition

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE), which is $1.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.30 after opening rate of $1.27 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.25 before closing at $1.26.Recently in News on November 1, 2022, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results. Third Quarter 2022 Average Production of 30,391 BOPD, Up 5% from One Year Ago. You can read further details here

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1499 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.7570 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) full year performance was 44.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares are logging -41.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 99.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $2.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4783600 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) recorded performance in the market was 65.55%, having the revenues showcasing 5.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 634.75M, as it employees total of 319 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2730, with a change in the price was noted -0.40. In a similar fashion, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. posted a movement of -24.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,302,390 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GTE is recording 1.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.60.

Technical breakdown of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

Raw Stochastic average of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.44%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 65.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.25%, alongside a boost of 44.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.88% during last recorded quarter.