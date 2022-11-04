Gear up for the change! T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has hit the volume of 4937197

For the readers interested in the stock health of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS). It is currently valued at $148.17. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $150.28, after setting-off with the price of $148.81. Company’s stock value dipped to $148.04 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $150.02.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, T-Mobile and Sinch Deliver NextGen 911 Real-Time Text To Make Fast Access to Public Safety Support Easier for Customers. With a vast majority of the estimated 240 million 911 calls made in the U.S each year coming from a wireless device, fast and reliable connectivity in an emergency matters. T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been at the forefront of industry-leading innovative public safety connectivity solutions like Location-Based routing and Next Generation 911 because every second counts and instant communication with 911 telecommunicators can save lives. And now that leadership continues as the Un-carrier partners with Sinch, the leading cloud communications platform solutions provider, to launch another important first: NextGen 911 Real-Time Text (RTT). You can read further details here

T-Mobile US Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $154.38 on 11/02/22, with the lowest value was $101.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/21/22.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) full year performance was 21.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, T-Mobile US Inc. shares are logging -4.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $101.51 and $154.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4937197 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) recorded performance in the market was 27.75%, having the revenues showcasing 2.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 173.05B, as it employees total of 75000 workers.

The Analysts eye on T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

During the last month, 25 analysts gave the T-Mobile US Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 139.32, with a change in the price was noted +23.55. In a similar fashion, T-Mobile US Inc. posted a movement of +18.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,750,541 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TMUS is recording 1.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.02.

Technical rundown of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

Raw Stochastic average of T-Mobile US Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.83%.

Considering, the past performance of T-Mobile US Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.36%, alongside a boost of 21.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.50% during last recorded quarter.