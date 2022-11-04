Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS). It is currently valued at $13.85. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $13.8656, after setting-off with the price of $13.71. Company’s stock value dipped to $13.42 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $14.20.Recently in News on September 12, 2022, Fresenius Kidney Care Celebrates Nephrology Nurses Week with The CARE Award. The CARE Award Honors Frontline Nephrology Care Team Members for Embodying the Company’s Core Values. You can read further details here

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.04 on 02/03/22, with the lowest value was $12.78 for the same time period, recorded on 10/10/22.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) full year performance was -59.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are logging -61.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.78 and $35.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4239862 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) recorded performance in the market was -57.33%, having the revenues showcasing -25.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.07B, as it employees total of 123153 workers.

Analysts verdict on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.41, with a change in the price was noted -12.73. In a similar fashion, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA posted a movement of -47.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,184,554 in trading volumes.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.91%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -57.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -55.18%, alongside a downfall of -59.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.86% during last recorded quarter.