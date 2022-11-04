First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Up ahead of its competition

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is priced at $8.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.93 and reached a high price of $8.2184, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.05. The stock touched a low price of $7.825.Recently in News on November 1, 2022, First Majestic Reports Continued Exploration Success Intersecting 19.97 g/t Au over 20.9m Near Active Underground Mining at Jerritt Canyon. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 1, 2022) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce positive drilling results from its ongoing exploration program at the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine (“Jerritt Canyon”) located in Elko County, Nevada. The 2022 drilling campaign at Jerritt Canyon consists of short-term focused underground core drilling testing extensions of known ore controls near active mining; mid-term focused drilling planned to validate/test the presence of mineralized volumes near historic workings; and long-term focused drilling aiming to make new gold discoveries in the district (Figure 1). You can read further details here

First Majestic Silver Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.59 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $6.31 for the same time period, recorded on 07/25/22.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) full year performance was -36.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares are logging -44.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.31 and $14.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5864543 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) recorded performance in the market was -27.27%, having the revenues showcasing 0.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.12B.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the First Majestic Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.70, with a change in the price was noted +0.14. In a similar fashion, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted a movement of +1.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,561,680 in trading volumes.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.82%.

If we look into the earlier routines of First Majestic Silver Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.22%, alongside a downfall of -36.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.37% during last recorded quarter.