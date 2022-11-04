Boiling and ready to burst as KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) last month performance was 10.87%

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) is priced at $24.59 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $24.59 and reached a high price of $24.77, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $24.68. The stock touched a low price of $24.575.Recently in News on October 13, 2022, KnowBe4 Named to Newsweek’s List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022. KnowBe4 ranked as #28 among 100 U.S. companies recognized for employee sentiment and satisfaction. You can read further details here

KnowBe4 Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.00 on 02/02/22, with the lowest value was $13.78 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) full year performance was 3.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KnowBe4 Inc. shares are logging -16.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.78 and $29.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1877413 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) recorded performance in the market was 7.59%, having the revenues showcasing 35.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.32B, as it employees total of 1366 workers.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.64, with a change in the price was noted +8.51. In a similar fashion, KnowBe4 Inc. posted a movement of +52.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,571,008 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KNBE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of KnowBe4 Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.81%.

If we look into the earlier routines of KnowBe4 Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.98%, alongside a boost of 3.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.60% during last recorded quarter.