Analysts Mean recommendation for CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) was 1.70: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC), which is $28.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $32.735 after opening rate of $32.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $25.59 before closing at $32.94.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, CinCor Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update. Positive topline Phase 2 BrigHtn data demonstrating clinically meaningful and statistically significant reduction in blood pressure with baxdrostat in treatment-resistant hypertension. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CinCor Pharma Inc. shares are logging -34.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 117.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.00 and $43.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 989439 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) recorded performance in the market was 76.44%, having the revenues showcasing 20.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.13B, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Market experts do have their say about CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the CinCor Pharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.22, with a change in the price was noted +14.56. In a similar fashion, CinCor Pharma Inc. posted a movement of +106.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 277,981 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CINC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC)

Raw Stochastic average of CinCor Pharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.21%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of CinCor Pharma Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 76.44%. The shares increased approximately by -13.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.38% during last recorded quarter.