AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC), which is $164.29 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $159.52 after opening rate of $152.99 while the lowest price it went was recorded $150.85 before closing at $157.84.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, AmerisourceBergen Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results. Revenue of $61.2 Billion for the Fourth Quarter, a 3.8 Percent Year-Over-Year IncreaseFourth Quarter GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.40 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.60Revenue of $238.6 Billion for Fiscal Year 2022, an 11.5 Percent Year-Over-Year IncreaseFiscal Year 2022 GAAP Diluted EPS of $8.04 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $11.03. You can read further details here

AmerisourceBergen Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $167.29 on 11/04/22, with the lowest value was $127.94 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) full year performance was 23.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AmerisourceBergen Corporation shares are logging -1.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $113.68 and $167.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1125739 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) recorded performance in the market was 18.77%, having the revenues showcasing 11.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.01B, as it employees total of 38000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the AmerisourceBergen Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 144.60, with a change in the price was noted +24.24. In a similar fashion, AmerisourceBergen Corporation posted a movement of +17.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,078,964 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ABC is recording 27.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 20.69.

Technical breakdown of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)

Raw Stochastic average of AmerisourceBergen Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.10%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.71%, alongside a boost of 23.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.70% during last recorded quarter.