American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.50M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL). It is currently valued at $10.80. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.19, after setting-off with the price of $8.91. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.895 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.11.Recently in News on October 21, 2022, AAM to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 4. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter and other related matters at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 4. A press release announcing the results will be issued before the market opens on the same day and will be available at www.aam.com. You can read further details here

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.96 on 08/16/22, with the lowest value was $6.36 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) full year performance was 9.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares are logging -9.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.36 and $11.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8896064 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) recorded performance in the market was 15.76%, having the revenues showcasing 17.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.20B, as it employees total of 18000 workers.

Specialists analysis on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.76, with a change in the price was noted +2.59. In a similar fashion, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +31.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,586,679 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AXL is recording 6.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.47.

Trends and Technical analysis: American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)

Raw Stochastic average of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.24%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.76%, alongside a boost of 9.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.01% during last recorded quarter.