Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) was valued at $1.68. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.63 while reaching the peak value of $1.68 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.52. The stock current value is $2.26.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, Virax Biolabs Introduces RSV-Influenza-COVID Triple Virus Antigen Rapid Test Kit. Kits available in November for Distribution. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Virax Biolabs Group Limited shares are logging -92.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.33 and $29.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 40643498 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) recorded performance in the market was -90.77%, having the revenues showcasing -84.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.76M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

The Analysts eye on Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Virax Biolabs Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX)

Raw Stochastic average of Virax Biolabs Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.59%.

Considering, the past performance of Virax Biolabs Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -90.77%. The shares increased approximately by 15.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by -39.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -84.36% during last recorded quarter.