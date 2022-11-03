TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

For the readers interested in the stock health of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX). It is currently valued at $7.24. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.01, after setting-off with the price of $7.55. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.15 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.44.Recently in News on November 1, 2022, TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) reported its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Regarding third quarter results, Doug Bouquard, Chief Executive Officer of TRTX, said: “Our Company’s strong liquidity position and TPG’s industry-leading global real estate platform enabled TRTX to opportunistically deploy $984.0 million into new investments during the third quarter and maintain ample liquidity of $571.3 million to navigate the current market environment.”. You can read further details here

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.38 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $6.68 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) full year performance was -44.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. shares are logging -46.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.68 and $13.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1034160 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) recorded performance in the market was -41.23%, having the revenues showcasing -29.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 538.95M.

Market experts do have their say about TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.06, with a change in the price was noted -3.05. In a similar fashion, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. posted a movement of -29.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 318,927 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TRTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.70.

Technical breakdown of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX)

Raw Stochastic average of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.72%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.06%, alongside a downfall of -44.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.16% during last recorded quarter.