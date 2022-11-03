Take note of this Trade Activity: PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) is priced at $26.68 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $27.90 and reached a high price of $29.59, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $24.93. The stock touched a low price of $26.50.Recently in News on November 1, 2022, PROS Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Subscription revenue of $51.8 million, up 17% year-over-year. You can read further details here

PROS Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.29 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $18.08 for the same time period, recorded on 09/06/22.

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) full year performance was -11.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PROS Holdings Inc. shares are logging -32.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.08 and $39.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 776332 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) recorded performance in the market was -22.64%, having the revenues showcasing 1.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.20B, as it employees total of 1545 workers.

Market experts do have their say about PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.89, with a change in the price was noted -1.47. In a similar fashion, PROS Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -5.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 251,200 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)

Raw Stochastic average of PROS Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.83%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of PROS Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.52%, alongside a downfall of -11.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.52% during last recorded quarter.